Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 2,812,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

