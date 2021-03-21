Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$10.22

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.02. The company has a market cap of C$20.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$10.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.22%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

