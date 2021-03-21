Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $37.70

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,867 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 818,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,753,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 2,757,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,383. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

