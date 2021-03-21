Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Announce $2.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.07. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,623. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

