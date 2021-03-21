Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Snap reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,113 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

