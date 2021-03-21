Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 379,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

