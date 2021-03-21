Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research firms have commented on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 8,312,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

