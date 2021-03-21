Brokerages Expect CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIM Commercial Trust.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,815. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

