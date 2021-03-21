Brokerages Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 547.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $9.66 on Friday. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

