Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $538.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $7,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

