Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

NYSE OC remained flat at $$90.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,086. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

