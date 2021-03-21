Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $5.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings of $5.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $6.09. Biogen posted earnings of $9.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $24.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.06 to $28.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.78. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

