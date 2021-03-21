Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $9.89 EPS

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.28 to $14.70. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $49.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.75 to $64.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $68.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $91.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,074.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,182.25. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,812.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

