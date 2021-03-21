Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 32,082,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

