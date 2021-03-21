BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

