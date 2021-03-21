Bread Market Cap Hits $26.82 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and $1.52 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.19 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

