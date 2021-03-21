BoutsPro (BOUTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,323.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $64,730.36 and approximately $46,323.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

