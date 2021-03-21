Bottos Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $84,648.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00051362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.71 or 0.00648140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.