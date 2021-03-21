Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,049,533 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.75.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

