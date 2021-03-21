Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.