Boku (LON:BOKU) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.00

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 738348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.12. The firm has a market cap of £500.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other Boku news, insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42).

Boku Company Profile (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

