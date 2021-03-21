Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Boise Cascade worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

