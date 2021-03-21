Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,000. Guardant Health comprises approximately 11.0% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 986,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,549. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.