Blockpass (PASS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,939.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $5,939.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00641936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

