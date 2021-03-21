Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:BSL opened at $15.19 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

