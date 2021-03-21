BlackRock Inc. Takes $21.90 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,056,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $25.66 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

