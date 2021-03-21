BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.31% of NVE worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NVE by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 81.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

