BlackRock Inc. Purchases 50,189 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Citizens & Northern worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZNC. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

