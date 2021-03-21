BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Civista Bancshares worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.89 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

