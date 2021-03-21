BlackRock Inc. Has $21.58 Million Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 416,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.55% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $21,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.