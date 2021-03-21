Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0012 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $88,121.55 and approximately $55.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00343925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.