BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $121,465.56 and $24.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00392373 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005112 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,765.02 or 0.04834665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,326,200 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

