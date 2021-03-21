Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 48.8% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $57,284.93 and $3,687.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.