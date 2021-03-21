Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) One Day Volume Tops $182.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

