Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $268,396.08

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $268,396.08 and approximately $118.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.05 or 0.99960482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.00389589 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00288549 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00711830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,068,752 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars.

