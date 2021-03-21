Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$3.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$771.22 million and a PE ratio of -12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$3.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

