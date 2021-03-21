BioSyent (CVE:RX) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of BioSyent (CVE:RX) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on BioSyent and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.01 million and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. BioSyent has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$8.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.28.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.