BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLFS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $739,689.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,907 shares of company stock worth $16,636,345. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

