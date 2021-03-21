BHPCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00460593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00144521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.00686538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

