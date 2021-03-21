Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €77.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.81 ($82.13).

ETR:HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.54 and a 200-day moving average of €59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

