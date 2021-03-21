Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,533.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

