Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after buying an additional 2,587,640 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

