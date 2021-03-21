Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

