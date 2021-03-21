Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,833 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

