Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

