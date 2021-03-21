Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,978 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $301,177,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,075. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

