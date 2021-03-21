Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 637 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

