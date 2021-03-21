BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

