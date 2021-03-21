BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 366.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,347,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,770,000 after buying an additional 58,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 173.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.32 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average is $248.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.