BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Gap Up to $98.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28), but opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 148,699 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £435.15 million and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

